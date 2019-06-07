Kelowna man’s father honoured at Juno Beach

Omer Vautour’s father, Alphonse, was 20 years old when he landed on the shores of Juno Beach in France in June 1944.

He was with the North Shore Regiment of New Brunswick.

READ MORE: D-Day explained: How Canadians shaped the greatest invasion in military history

Alphonse Vautour never returned to France or Europe after serving his country until this week.

The 99-year-old is part of a Canadian delegation of veterans commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day at Juno Beach.

READ MORE: NB veteran receives first $2 coin commemorating 75th anniversary of D-Day

He was also the recipient of the first twoonie which was minted by the Royal Canadian Mint in commemoration of the event.