N.B. legislative amendments introduced to remove non-medical immunization exemptions

The New Brunswick government introduced legislative amendments on Friday, requiring students and staff to provide either proof of immunization or a medical exemption on a form signed by a medical professional.

The amendments would remove the current non-medical exemptions from the mandatory immunization requirements for public school and licensed early learning and child care admissions.

READ MORE: N.B. receives new batch of measles vaccine amid increased demand in Saint John

These changes have been introduced after a series of measles cases have been confirmed in the Saint John area, mostly affecting high school students.

The amendments are to the Education Act and the Public Health Act.

READ MORE: Measles outbreak spreads to neighbouring N.B. high school, bringing total to 12

Students attending public schools and children in licensed early learning and child care facilities – either currently enrolled in or being admitted for the first time – must provide poof of immunization or a medical exemption.

The Act Respecting Proof of Immunization would come into effect Sept. 1, 2021.