Canada
June 7, 2019 6:28 am
Updated: June 7, 2019 7:08 am

Water use in Central Kingston has resumed to normal following a major equipment failure at that facility

By Global News

Major breakdown in the city's sewage piping system

Utilities Kingston says the River Street pumping station is back in operation following a major equipment failure at that facility Thursday morning.

Municipal facilities in central Kingston including recreation and leisure facilities, splash pads and public washrooms have reopened.

 

The areas that were affected included the Cataraqui River West to little Cataraqui Creek and north to the 401. Citizens in central Kingston were asked to continue to conserve water and reduce sewer use on Thursday evening as it took time for the system to return to normal.

Recreation and leisure facilities, splash pads and public washrooms in central Kingston were then closed.

An overflow of partially-treated sewage flowed into the St. Lawrence river after the equipment failure at the River Street pumping station.

The city has yet to say exactly what caused the malfunction to occur at the facility.

 
