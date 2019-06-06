Crime
June 6, 2019 5:06 pm

Convicted murderer William Sandeson’s appeal hearing set for next year

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

William Sandeson arrives at his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, February 23, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

A former medical student who was found guilty of killing a fellow Dalhousie classmate will have his appeal heard in January.

Sandeson, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson in August 2015.

READ MORE: Case of convicted killer William Sandeson to be back at court next year

Samson’s body was never been found. He was last seen alive on video, walking into Sandeson’s south end Halifax apartment.

Sandeson is currently serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years. He is asking for a new trial on the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

WATCH: William Sandeson found guilty of first-degree murder in Taylor Samson’s death


Story continues below

Sandeson filed a notice of appeal shortly after his conviction. The grounds for the appeal are that Sandeson was detained prior to his first interview and denied a right to counsel, that his cellphone was illegally searched and seized, and that his apartment was illegally searched.

He also said that information shared by Bruce Webb — a private investigator hired by the defence but allegedly helped the police in making their case — violated his solicitor-client privilege.

READ MORE: Convicted Dalhousie killer William Sandeson appeals murder conviction

According to the Executive Office of the Nova Scotia Judiciary, Sandeson’s appeal will be heard on Jan. 20 and 21.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dalhousie
Dalhousie University
Halifax
Nova Scotia Judiciary
Samson
Sandeson appeal
Sandeson murder
Taylor Samson
William Sandeson

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.