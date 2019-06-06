Convicted murderer William Sandeson’s appeal hearing set for next year

A former medical student who was found guilty of killing a fellow Dalhousie classmate will have his appeal heard in January.

Sandeson, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson in August 2015.

Samson’s body was never been found. He was last seen alive on video, walking into Sandeson’s south end Halifax apartment.

Sandeson is currently serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years. He is asking for a new trial on the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Sandeson filed a notice of appeal shortly after his conviction. The grounds for the appeal are that Sandeson was detained prior to his first interview and denied a right to counsel, that his cellphone was illegally searched and seized, and that his apartment was illegally searched.

He also said that information shared by Bruce Webb — a private investigator hired by the defence but allegedly helped the police in making their case — violated his solicitor-client privilege.

According to the Executive Office of the Nova Scotia Judiciary, Sandeson’s appeal will be heard on Jan. 20 and 21.