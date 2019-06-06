2 sisters offer free rides in Regina’s North Central to fight human trafficking

Two sisters in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood are taking a unique approach in trying to prevent human trafficking.

Avanna and Kiro Noname created a Facebook page called Regina Human Trafficking Prevention, offering women and children free rides home after dark.

The two sisters take turns offering the service from sundown to sunup, free of charge.

“So many stories, horrifying stories come into our Facebook page about men driving up behind them in bigger vehicles, trying to grab them,” Avanna said.

Avanna said she believes crime in North Central has increased and that more and more people are disappearing.

Jenaya Wapemoose, 22, went missing in April and has yet to be found.

“I just think if I was there to give her a ride, she would still be here,” Avanna said.

The Regina Police Service said they haven’t seen a recent increase in human trafficking in the area, but believe it may be happening more than its being reported.

“We don’t have very many of these incidents reported to police so we don’t have anything to verify if these incidents are actually occurring,” said Lorilee Davis, RPS community services division superintendent.

“We encourage people to report it to police so that if there were investigative steps we could take, we could look into it.”

The sisters said they have reached out to police looking for advice and considering using criminal record checks to recruit more drivers.

But for now, the two will continue to provide the service by themselves with a focus to make a significant change.

“Even from just one ride a night, we can save a whole family from heartbreak and possibly a whole generation,” Kiro said.

For more information visit their Facebook page.