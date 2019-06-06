Pride flags being raised at Alberta legislature, Edmonton City Hall Friday

Rainbow flags are being raised at both the Alberta legislature grounds and Edmonton City Hall on Friday to celebrate Pride.

June is Pride Month, a 30-day celebration of the impact the LGBTQ community has had on the world, as well as the struggles it has faced and continues to face. It’s typically marked by an array of events, festivals, parades and of course, rainbow flags.

READ MORE: Pride Month is here. This is how it started and what it looks like today

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Alberta’s minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer will help raise the Pride flag on the legislature grounds outside the Federal Building.

“The Alberta government is hosting this public event to celebrate diversity and inclusion in Alberta and work towards safe communities for all Albertans, regardless of how they identify or whom they love,” the province said in a news release.

Then, at 1:30 p.m., Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will be joined by members of city council and other leadership staff to raise the rainbow flag just north of city hall.

The event will kick off Pride Week and will “include the official proclamation of Pride Week by mayor Iveson,” a news release said. “The City of Edmonton will also unveil a new and exciting initiative that celebrates the welcoming and inclusive spirit of our city.”

READ MORE: 2019 Edmonton Pride Festival cancelled

The Edmonton Pride Festival Society released an email on April 10 saying it decided to cancel the annual event for 2019.

The next day, Global News spoke with a member of the society’s board of directors, who said a funding and volunteer deficit, as well as a belief the organization could not fulfill its goal, led to the decision to cancel the event.

Watch below (April 11): Wednesday we told you the Pride Parade had been cancelled this year. Thursday, we are hearing why. Organizers say they were pushed too far. Kendra Slugoski looks at how to move forward.

Shortly after the announcement, the mayor said he was sad to hear the festival had been cancelled but said it wasn’t really the city’s place to step in and either mediate the dispute or organize the event itself.

However, Iveson said city staff would support and help facilitate community-led events and initiatives for Pride.

There are a number of other Pride events taking place in Edmonton and surrounding areas, including festivals, marches and block parties.

READ MORE: Alternate Pride events following cancellation of Edmonton festival

On Wednesday, while responding to the United Conservative government’s education act announcement, the NDP pointed out the timing of the bill in relation to Pride.

“It’s Pride Month and this government is about to raise the Pride flag on Friday at the same time that they’re rolling back LGBTQ rights,” said Janis Irwin, MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, who’s also the NDP LGBTQ issues critic.

“It’s simply unacceptable. The minister talks about balance? There’s no balance when you’re talking about protecting vulnerable students.”

READ MORE: Alberta introduces amended Education Act, Opposition says LGBTQ kids at risk

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said Bill 8, the Education Amendment Act, will modernize and improve education across Alberta.

The Opposition, however, said the changes to the legislation weaken rules around students being able to form gay-straight alliances in schools in a timely fashion and could even lead to children who join the clubs being outed.

Watch below: Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and NDP MLAs Janis Irwin and Sarah Hoffman talk about Bill 8

“This is a personal issue for me, being a member of the LGBTQ community and the only openly gay LGBTQ MLA currently,” Irwin said on Wednesday.

She said she’s heard from “countless” students who stressed the importance of GSAs and who had concerns the UCP’s proposed legislation had loopholes when it came to establishing the clubs and protecting the kids who joined them.

READ MORE: Alberta passes contentious Bill 24, strengthening gay-straight alliances

“If I weren’t hearing stories day after day, we’d maybe be able to try to work a little better with the education minister on this,” Irwin added.

“We’re talking about vulnerable youth here and I’m worried.”

NDP Education Critic Sarah Hoffman says Bill 8 is a step backwards.

“I think that really the thrust of this is around an act to destroy GSAs, an act to put kids at risk, and they’re doing that right here in the middle of Pride Month.”

READ MORE: 72 countries still criminalize LGBT relationships: report

According to the UCP, the Opposition’s characterization of the issue is a case of playing politics.

“Our government is committed to building a safe and caring province for all Albertans, regardless of where they come from, how they pray, who they love, or how they identify,” Payman Parseyan, spokesperson for the ministry of Culture, Multiculturalism, and Status of Women, said in a statement to Global News.

“The NDP’s attempt to play politics with Alberta’s LGBTQ community is incredibly disappointing.”

The Education Ministry, meanwhile, is clarifying the government’s position on GSAs.

“We oppose mandatory parental notification of any student,” spokesperson Colin Aitchison told Global News. “Alberta will have the most comprehensive protections for LGBTQ+ students in Canada.”

READ MORE: Alberta conservatives clash with leaders on gay-straight alliances at UCP policy meeting

“Section 35.1 of the Education Act specifically guarantees students entitlements to create inclusion groups, including GSAs and QSAs (queer-straight alliances). Schools cannot disclose a student’s membership in any inclusion group, as there are student privacy considerations that trump other legislation.

“Under Alberta’s privacy legislation, the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, and the Personal Information Protection Act, disclosure of GSA membership would only be justified if a student is at a risk of harm. Our government trusts educators to navigate these difficult situations to do what is in the best interest of kids.”