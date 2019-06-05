Province to announce plans for Alberta’s education system, Bill 8

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will discuss Bill 8, the Education Amendment Act 2019, and changes to Alberta’s education system Wednesday afternoon.

A news conference is scheduled at the Alberta Legislature at 3:30 p.m.

LeGrange spoke at the Alberta Teachers’ Association’s Annual Representative Assembly just weeks after being elected. There, she outlined her experience in education — serving 11 years as a school board trustee for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools and being the mother of seven children.

LaGrange also repeated the United Conservatives’ plan to proclaim the Education Act.

During the election campaign, now-premier Jason Kenney said the UCP would replace the NDP’s School Act with the former Progressive Conservative government’s unproclaimed Education Act update, impacting some of the protections for students who join Gay-Straight Alliances in schools.

The proposed policy change sparked student-led protests across the province on May 3.

— More to come…