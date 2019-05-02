Student-led walkout planned across Alberta Friday opposing government’s GSA rules

A student-led initiative will see young people across Alberta walk out of schools Friday morning, showing opposition to the new provincial government’s stance on a contentious issue.

At 9:30 a.m., some students will stage a walkout, as part of a province-wide movement meant to send a message to the United Conservatives that they’re not OK with its policy surrounding LGBTQ students and, more specifically, gay-straight alliances (GSAs).

READ MORE: Albertans rally in support of current GSA rules after UCP education plan released

“I have personally attended our school’s GSA multiple times and it has been a safe environment to feel comfortable with your own identity and grow from there,” said one of the students coordinating the walkout. “I just can’t imagine not having the security and the confidentiality that it currently has.”

The students behind the walkout spoke to Global News on the condition of anonymity Thursday to protect their identity ahead of the event. Since they aren’t old enough to vote, they say this is their way of making their voices heard.

“This is the students and this is our personal opinions on this.

“The youth… we can’t do much — we weren’t able to properly vote and we weren’t able to make these decisions for ourselves — so in any way, we are trying to make our voices heard because this is our future too and we want to be comfortable with what’s happening.”

During the election campaign, now-Premier Jason Kenney said the UCP would replace the NDP’s School Act with the former Progressive Conservative government’s unproclaimed Education Act update, impacting some of the protections for students who join GSAs in schools.

Right now, schools by law must allow kids to set up the peer support groups and cannot tell parents if a child has joined. Kenney said a UCP government would allow teachers to use their judgement and if they felt a student’s health or safety was at risk, they’d be able to tell parents their child had joined.

READ MORE: Twitter users voice opposition of UCP plan to revert to old GSA rules

“If your child is genuinely at risk… You never know what’s going on in a child’s home and it’s not always safe and you can’t always assume that it is,” a student said.

“Even with support systems like GSAs, they’re getting more support than they would at home.”

“It’s just such a supportive environment … and it helped me feel so much more comfortable with myself and I’m doing so much better now. I know there are so many other students like that and I just think it’s really important.”

Global News reached out to UCP government for a response but had received no comment as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Watch below (March 26): UCP Leader Jason Kenney announced his party’s platform on education. As Sarah Kraus reports, one of his responses to a question about GSAs in schools drew swift criticism online.

Some parents have been notified about the walkout.

School boards in Edmonton and Calgary released similar statements Thursday, saying while they encourage students to stand behind causes they believe in, a walkout is not a school-sanctioned event and participation in this particular action is not being encouraged nor prevented by schools.

“We are aware of a student-led event being planned for May 3, which encourages students to walkout to protest potential policy changes to gay-straight alliances in schools,” said Megan Normandeau, a spokesperson with Edmonton Public Schools.

“This is a student-led protest. Staff are not participating; however, our staff’s priority is to ensure the safety of our students, so they may be outside observing, ensuring students remain safe.

We have provided schools with information, like a letter or SchoolZone post, they can provide to their school communities.

“At this time, we don’t know how many students will participate. We know that not all students will participate,” Normandeau said.

“A significant component of Catholic education is encouraging our students to engage in social justice,” said Lori Nagy, a spokesperson for Edmonton Catholic Schools. “We respect our students’ democratic rights to exercise their voices and we will work to minimize any disruptions that may occur as a result of a walk out.”

READ MORE: Alberta teachers clash with UCP leader on proposed education reforms

The Calgary Catholic School Division said Friday will be treated like a regular school day and attendance will be taken as usual. The district declined to comment on the planned walkout, calling it “a provincial issue.”

The Calgary Board of Education said since it’s not a CBE event, it’s not sure which students are choosing to participate in Friday’s walkout. The district has posted information for families on its website, encouraging adults to speak with children about how they feel about the walkout, the issue it’s about and, if they choose to participate, how to do so safely and respectfully.

READ MORE: Social issues could play big role in Alberta election outcome

“This is not a CBE event and as such, we are not promoting it,” the board said in a statement. “It is a regular school day and students are expected to be in class unless excused by a parent or guardian. We anticipate that student learning will continue as scheduled that morning regardless of this event.

“We will not prevent our students from leaving class during this time; however, any students who were not present in class will be marked as an unexcused absence.

“As a safety precaution, we will suggest that students who chose to participate stay on school property.

“We work with our school communities to create welcoming, caring, respectful and safe learning environments for all students. We recognize the importance of public schools in creating a stronger democracy and the right of students to advocate for important causes.”

The CBE said it expects the walkout to take place between 9:20 and 9:50 a.m.

Watch below (April 4): Alberta political party leaders debate social issues and, more specifically, gay-straight alliances in Alberta schools.