Alberta legislature passes contentious Bill 24 strengthening gay-straight alliances

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley‘s government has passed a bill strengthening rules around gay-straight alliances in schools and an as-yet unnamed group of parents, independent schools and other stakeholders has already announced its intention to challenge the legislation.

The NDP used its majority in the house Wednesday to pass Bill 24 in third and final reading.

The bill closes loopholes the government says some schools have been using to delay or deny students who try to set up the peer support clubs.

The bill also makes it clear that school officials cannot tell parents if their child is in a gay-straight alliance except in special circumstances, such as when a student is under direct threat of harm.

Opposition United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney spoke out against the bill, saying teachers need to be allowed to tell parents if they deem it necessary.

However advocates and the NDP say that is tantamount to outing a student, putting the child at risk of family ostracism or even physical abuse.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced Wednesday it will represent a group of stakeholders in a court challenge to the constitutionality of Bill 24.

The statement said the identity of the people behind the challenge will be detailed when court papers are filed in early 2018.

“Requiring school administrators and teachers, by law, to withhold information from all parents without exception is contrary to the Constitution, contrary to Canada’s legal obligations under international law, contrary to the Alberta Bill of Rights, and contrary to other Alberta legislation such as the Family Law Act,” reads the release from the JCCF.

The group suggests Bill 24 shows the government is trying to “control and change the religious character of independent schools.”

“In so doing, the government undermines or effectively negates the exercise of parental rights in education, through the choices of parents to opt out of the public schools and enroll their children in schools consistent with their beliefs, religious and conscientious,” reads the statement.

“Rather than respecting parents’ choices, Bill 24 instead compels independent schools to adopt policy positions in support of the government’s preferred LGBTQ ideology.”

