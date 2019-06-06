Peel police charge Kingston minister with several counts of child luring

The minister of a Kingston, Ont., church is facing several child luring charges in the Peel region.

Between March 28 and June 4, Peel police’s Internet Child Exploitation unit conducted an investigation of a man allegedly communicating with someone he believed to be under 16 years old.

The man used the screen name “redrider.”

On June 4, Peel police arrested Timothy Milley, a 65-year-old man from Deseronto who currently serves as a minister at the Cataraqui Church in Kingston. Milley was arrested in Kingston and transported to the Peel region.

He was charged with luring a child to commit sexual assault, luring a child to commit sexual interference, luring a child to commit invitation to sexual touching, making arrangements to commit sexual assault and making arrangements to commit sexual interference.

He appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing on Wednesday, June 5, in answer to those charges.

Police are asking anyone who has had contact with Milley or “redrider” to contact the Peel police’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490.

Information may also be submitted anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477, or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca