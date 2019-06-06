Crime
June 6, 2019 1:45 pm

Saskatoon man facing child pornography charges

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Don Michel Roullaud is facing three child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit.

A man is facing child pornography charges after police seized computers at a Saskatoon location, the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit said Thursday.

The ICE unit said an investigation into the activities of an unknown person downloading and sharing child pornography images and videos was launched on May 20.

Investigators identified an undisclosed location in the city and carried out a search on June 5, police said in a release.

Along with the computers, the ICE unit said it seized several other devices.

Don Michel Roullaud, 50, was arrested and is charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making child pornography available.

He was scheduled to appear Thursday in Saskatoon provincial court.

