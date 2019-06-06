Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary killer missing from halfway house

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a Calgary man found guilty of manslaughter.

Vernon Pelletier, 24, was convicted in 2012. Police said he was taken to a halfway house in southeast Calgary on Friday, May 31 to serve the remainder of his sentence, but left the house on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Pelletier is described as 6’ tall, approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.