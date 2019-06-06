Crime
June 6, 2019 1:37 pm

Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary killer missing from halfway house

By Online Reporter  Global News

On Monday, June 3, 2019, Vernon Pelletier left the halfway house and has not been seen since.

Global News / Calgary Police Service handout
A A

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a Calgary man found guilty of manslaughter.

Vernon Pelletier, 24, was convicted in 2012. Police said he was taken to a halfway house in southeast Calgary on Friday, May 31 to serve the remainder of his sentence, but left the house on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Pelletier is described as 6’ tall, approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary killer
Calgary Manslaughter
Calgary Police Service
Canada-Wide Warrant
CPS
Manslaughter
Parole Violation
Vernon Pelletier
Vernon Pelletier missing
Vernon Pelletier parole
Vernon Pelletier parole violation
Vernon Pelletier wanted
Wanted Man

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.