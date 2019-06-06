Police charge Toronto man who made vulgar comment about Ayesha Curry on live TV

On Thursday, Toronto Police arrested a man that made vulgar comments on live TV against Ayesha Curry – wife of Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry.

The man was being interviewed by CP24 outside Scotiabank Arena on Sunday after the Raptors loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA finals.

Police alleged that after the reporter asked him to comment on live TV he uttered disrespectful comments and ran away.

READ MORE: Vulgar remark aimed at Ayesha Curry on live TV has Toronto police investigating

Tristan Warkentin, 28, of Toronto, has been charged with mischief of interfering with lawful operation of property.

He’s expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on July 11.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.