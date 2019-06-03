Canada
June 3, 2019 4:50 pm
Updated: June 3, 2019 5:15 pm

Vulgar remark aimed at Ayesha Curry on live TV has Toronto police investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Ayesha Curry doesn't want you body shaming her baby

A A

Toronto police are investigating after a man made a vulgar comment on live TV against Ayesha Curry – wife of basketball star Stephen Curry.

They say they won’t comment further until the investigation is over.

The incident occurred after Sunday’s Raptors’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The man was being interviewed on CP24 outside the downtown arena when he referenced Ayesha Curry and shouted the vulgarity.

READ MORE: Drake trolls Steph Curry with dad Dell’s Raptors jersey

Curry, who grew up in Markham, Ont., is an actress, celebrity cook, cookbook author and television personality.

The incident is similar to one that occurred in Toronto in 2015 that led to a Hydro One employee’s firing, although he was later rehired.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ayesha Curry
ayesha curry comment
ayesha curry comment live tv
ayesha curry comment toronto
ayesha curry comment toronto tv
ayesha curry comment tv
ayesha curry tv comment

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.