June 6, 2019 11:26 am

Bridgewater-area man charged with several drug offences

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
RCMP officers arrested a Hebbville man on Tuesday for allegedly possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspect is identified as 38-year-old Murray Marvin Heath. He was arrested for possession of cocaine, and following the arrest police seized a quantity of powdered cocaine and prescription hydromorphone capsules.

Heath was charged and taken to Bridgewater provincial court on Wednesday

He was remanded into custody and will return to court next week.

