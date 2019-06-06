Warriors’ co-owner Mark Stevens removed from Game 3 after shoving Lowry

The Golden State Warriors fan who pushed Raptor Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals was identified by Axios as Mark Stevens, who owns a minority stake in the team.

Warriors officials confirmed to a reporter for The Athletic that Stevens was the man who shoved Lowry. The Warriors told reporter Shams Charania that Stevens will not attend any remaining NBA Finals games.

In a statement, officials from the Warriors said they were “extremely disappointed in his actions” and apologized to Lowry.

Stevens is a venture capitalist with S-Cubed Captial and on Forbes’ billionaires list.

Lowry had dived into the crowd to reach for a loose ball during the fourth quarter. As he was righting himself, the man can be seen on video reaching across an occupied seat to shove Lowry’s shoulder.

(The woman in between Lowry and the fan can be seen patting Lowry’s back.)

Lowry appeared upset by the interaction and exchanged words with the spectator. He reported the incident to officials, the Associated Press reported.

Asked about the incident after the game, the point guard said there was “no place for that” in the NBA.

“As for that fan, there’s no place for that,” Lowry told reporters. “He had no reason to touch me, he had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me.”

“There’s no place for people like that in our league. And hopefully, he never comes back to an NBA game.”

Warriors’ spokesperson Raymond Ridder told media the fan was ejected from the game and escorted out of the arena at the time.

Players and commentators have also taken Lowry’s side.

“Like the Utah Jazz fan who got into a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook, this fan needs to be made an example of. Kick him out of the NBA for life. Let the rest of the fans know this sort of behavior is completely intolerable,” Brian Giuffra, editor of sports news website The Big League, wrote.

LeBron James wrote on Instagram that “There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL.”

“When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for,” James continued.

The incident overshadowed a breakout game for Lowry. He had 23 points in the game, which bumped Toronto to a 2-1 lead over the defending champions. The final score was 123-109. Lowry also had nine assists and four rebounds.

“He controls a lot of the pace for them,” said Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who had a career playoff-high 47 points. “He made shots tonight. Tip your cap to him. He was willing to take them. Historically when he plays well in the playoffs, they usually go.”

Game 4 will take place on Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m.

