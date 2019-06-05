Toronto Raptors take series lead with Game 3 win over Golden State Warriors

The Toronto Raptors have won Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, taking the lead in the series.

With a 123-109 win, the Raptors dominated throughout the game. At one point, the team had a 17-point lead over the Warriors.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 30 points and Kyle Lowry had 23 points.

But it was Danny Green who had a break-out performance. He sunk six three-pointers, walking away with 18 points.

Pascal Siakam had 18 points and Marc Gosal had 17.

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry had a strong game. He led the Warriors with 47 points followed by Draymond Green with 17 points.

Before Wednesday’s game, Raptors HQ editor-in-chief Daniel Reynolds told Global News it would be up to both players to step up and support Leonard in order to avoid a similar Game 2 loss.

“It starts with [Kyle Lowry]. He’s the heart of the team … Lowry has to sort of respond to the call here and come out with a strong, sound game,” he said, adding Siakam had to “get back to scoring more effectively.”

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will happen in Oakland at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.

