Toronto Raptors take series lead with Game 3 win over Golden State Warriors

The Toronto Raptors have won Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, taking the lead in the series.
With a 123-109 win, the Raptors dominated throughout the game. At one point, the team had a 17-point lead over the Warriors.
Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 30 points and Kyle Lowry had 23 points.
READ MORE: Toronto Raptors fans in California rallying in numbers ahead of NBA Finals
But it was Danny Green who had a break-out performance. He sunk six three-pointers, walking away with 18 points.
Pascal Siakam had 18 points and Marc Gosal had 17.
For the Warriors, Stephen Curry had a strong game. He led the Warriors with 47 points followed by Draymond Green with 17 points.
Before Wednesday’s game, Raptors HQ editor-in-chief Daniel Reynolds told Global News it would be up to both players to step up and support Leonard in order to avoid a similar Game 2 loss.
“It starts with [Kyle Lowry]. He’s the heart of the team … Lowry has to sort of respond to the call here and come out with a strong, sound game,” he said, adding Siakam had to “get back to scoring more effectively.”
Game 4 of the NBA Finals will happen in Oakland at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.