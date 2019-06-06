Cambridge man faces child pornography charges

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 49-year-old Cambridge man in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Police say they searched a home in Cambridge on April 12 as a result of an investigation that began in February, when police discovered that a man was allegedly sharing “child exploitation material” online.

Police say they charged the man on Wednesday, after combing through the evidence that was seized in April.

The man has been charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.