Waterloo man arrested in child pornography investigation faces 70 more charges

Waterloo Regional Police say a man, who was already arrested in a child pornography investigation, is facing an additional 70 charges.

A 29-year-old was one of 10 people arrested in October and was the subject of 12 search warrants carried out throughout the Waterloo region.

Police said the man was charged with three child pornography-related offences.

After a search of his devices, police said they identified two child victims and laid three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and making child pornography.

On Thursday, police said another 70 charges were laid against the suspect after two more additional victims were located — a child and an adult.

New charges include sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography and voyeurism.

Police said the accused was known to the victims and all of the alleged offences occurred in Kitchener and Oxford County.

