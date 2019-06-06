Winnipeg inches closer to a possible organic waste program

Winnipeg is one step closer to launching an organic waste program.
The City’s Water and Waste, Riverbank Management and the Environment Committee approved a motion Wednesday to have city staff look into potential pilot programs.
Staff would explore how other cities across Canada are doing organic waste programs, calculate potential costs, and layout options on what a pilot would look.
READ MORE: Regina gives the okay to a green pilot program
An organic waste plan would divert things like animal bones, kitchen scraps and coffee grounds from the landfill.
The plan is based on a five-year waste management strategy, with a goal to start a pilot in 2020.
Staff noted in the report the earliest possible date for a permanent plan would be 2026.
READ MORE: North America’s first bio-fuel facility opens in Surrey
The start date allows Winnipeg to iron out a number of factors:
Staff are expected to come back later this year to councillors with more information programs taking place in other Canadian cities and potential plans for a pilot for Winnipeg.
WATCH: PR firm gauges Winnipeg’s reaction to a organic waste program
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.