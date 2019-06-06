Winnipeg inches closer to a possible organic waste program

Winnipeg is one step closer to launching an organic waste program.

The City’s Water and Waste, Riverbank Management and the Environment Committee approved a motion Wednesday to have city staff look into potential pilot programs.

Staff would explore how other cities across Canada are doing organic waste programs, calculate potential costs, and layout options on what a pilot would look.

An organic waste plan would divert things like animal bones, kitchen scraps and coffee grounds from the landfill.

The plan is based on a five-year waste management strategy, with a goal to start a pilot in 2020.

Staff noted in the report the earliest possible date for a permanent plan would be 2026.

The start date allows Winnipeg to iron out a number of factors:

coordination with the introduction of new contracts for single family residential garbage and recycling collection;

completion of a financial plan and rate structure and other waste management programming;

design, implementation and evaluation of a pilot prior to bringing forward recommendations to Council on any city-wide program

and provide public engagement how how the system works

Staff are expected to come back later this year to councillors with more information programs taking place in other Canadian cities and potential plans for a pilot for Winnipeg.

