2 people arrested after allegedly stolen vehicle crashes into Surrey RCMP cruiser

Two people were arrested in Surrey on Tuesday after a multi-vehicle crash involving an allegedly stolen vehicle and a police cruiser.

According to Surrey RCMP, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP arrest armed suspect inside truck allegedly stolen from Vancouver

The allegedly stolen vehicle crashed into the police car and three other vehicles in what investigators believe was an attempt to flee.

Mounties said the police vehicle was headed southbound on King George with lights and sirens activated when the suspect vehicle ran a red light at 96 Avenue causing the collision.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP seek pistol-packing carjackers after woman’s Jeep stolen

Police said the man and woman inside the vehicle were arrested and remain in custody.

The RCMP said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

WATCH: Surrey mayhem caught on camera