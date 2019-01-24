Surrey RCMP seek pistol-packing carjackers after woman’s Jeep stolen

The Surrey RCMP are looking for two men who allegedly stole a woman’s Jeep after flashing a handgun at her and her daughter.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, in the 15500-block of 109A Street.

Police said a 46-year-old woman had just parked her white, 2016 Jeep Cherokee when two South Asian men approached and demanded her car keys.

The woman refused, at which point one of the men showed her a handgun, police said.

The woman then gave up the keys, and the suspect told the woman and her 16-year-old daughter to exit the Jeep, investigators said.

The two men then hopped in the Jeep and drove off, according to police.

The men never pointed the gun at the victims, and no one was hurt, police added.

The first suspect was described as having a skinny build and was wearing glasses, a grey puffy jacket and a toque.

Police could not provide further description of the second man.

Police have canvassed the neighbourhood, and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam video from the area at the time to contact the RCMP.

Anyone with information can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.