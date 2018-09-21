Crime
September 21, 2018 8:27 pm

6 Metro Vancouver police forces join for suspected stolen truck takedown in Burnaby

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police say the truck was stolen in Langley early Friday morning.

Six different Lower Mainland police forces were involved in the takedown of a vehicle theft suspect in Burnaby on Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said officers intercepted a stolen Black Ford F-150 truck around 2 p.m. after it was involved in a crash in the 3800-block of Nithsdale Street.

Pictures from the scene show a large black Ford truck with front-end damage and a white sedan with major damage to the driver’s side wedged between a tree and a fence.

According to police, the truck had been stolen in Langley in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police said the arrest was made with co-operation from the Langley RCMP, Surrey RCMP, Burnaby RCMP, New Westminster police, Vancouver police, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter.

One man was taken into custody, but no charges have been laid, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-422-6494 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

