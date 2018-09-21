6 Metro Vancouver police forces join for suspected stolen truck takedown in Burnaby

Six different Lower Mainland police forces were involved in the takedown of a vehicle theft suspect in Burnaby on Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said officers intercepted a stolen Black Ford F-150 truck around 2 p.m. after it was involved in a crash in the 3800-block of Nithsdale Street.

Pictures from the scene show a large black Ford truck with front-end damage and a white sedan with major damage to the driver’s side wedged between a tree and a fence.

According to police, the truck had been stolen in Langley in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police said the arrest was made with co-operation from the Langley RCMP, Surrey RCMP, Burnaby RCMP, New Westminster police, Vancouver police, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter.

One man was taken into custody, but no charges have been laid, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-422-6494 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.