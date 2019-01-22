Dramatic police takedown of alleged Richmond carjackers caught on camera

Two people have been arrested in an alleged carjacking that ended with a dramatic police takedown near the Vancouver-Burnaby border.

According to Richmond RCMP, it all began around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning in front of a home in the 5000-block of Walton Road.

Police said a woman in her mid-40s was about to start the engine of her Toyota SUV when a suspect in dark clothing approached her.

The suspect smashed the car window with a weapon, according to police, at which point the woman fled.

Extensive police patrols in the area failed to locate the stolen vehicle, at which point the RCMP notified neighbouring police forces.

Shortly afterward, around 9 a.m., Vancouver police spotted the vehicle travelling on East Hastings Street, and conducted what Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Const. Jason Doucette described as a “high-risk arrest.”

That arrest was captured in a dash-cam video shared to social media.

In the video, traffic is stalled in the middle lane of Hastings Street eastbound at Boundary Road, with the driver expressing confusion about why things aren’t moving.

Two police pick-up trucks and an SUV then swoop in from both sides, boxing in a car further up in traffic. A loud tone can be heard, followed by a pair of loud bangs as police, some carrying long guns, exit the vehicles.

The dash-cam driver then pulls a U-turn and leaves the area.

VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard said the action included the VPD Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team.

“Loud distraction devices were used to safely arrest the two occupants; a man and woman both in their late 20s,” he said.

“The man was transported to hospital with minor injuries and both suspects are being turned over to the Richmond RCMP.”

According to Richmond RCMP, a 28-year-old Delta man and a 21-year-old Pitt Meadows woman were taken into custody, and the detachment’s General Investigative Section is now handling the case.

The woman who was carjacked was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but was shaken by the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. K. Chan of the Richmond RCMP General Investigation Section, and to quote file #2019-2465.