Entertainment
June 9, 2019 6:00 am

Winnipeg musician playing with six bands in one night for marathon show

By Online Journalist  Global News

Musician Sean Kaye at the 680 CJOB studio.

Sam Thompson / Global News
A A

A Winnipeg musician has come up with an unusual way to celebrate his birthday this summer – by performing with six different bands in one night.

Sean Kaye, who will be turning 27 in July, told 680 CJOB he expects the show to be a bit of an ordeal.

“It’s going to be a little marathon for me,” he said. “Out of these six (bands), I play guitar in two, bass in three and drums in one.”

View link »

Story continues below

The six bands – Witchtrip, Nice Cops, Elder Abuse, Golden God, Ceilings, and Hot Sewer – all fall into various genres under the umbrellas of punk rock and metal, but they’re not Kaye’s only projects. He’s actually a member of eight bands at present.

“I think I had two bands of my own, and there was just one year I got asked to join three bands at once, and I said yes to all of them,” he said.

“Then I got asked to fill in on this tour for another band, so I did that, and then I ended up just staying in that band, so that bumped my numbers up. Then I joined another one recently that was sort of an off-shoot of another band.”

READ MORE: A punk rock holiday album for a barking good cause

In addition to his endeavors as a musician, Kaye also runs two DIY record labels: Possessed Records, which focuses on heavy music, as well as Little Cowboy Records, which covers emo, pop-punk and has even ventured in hip-hop.

‘Sean K’s B-Day Fest’ takes place July 20 at the Windsor Hotel. Tickets are $10 at the door (or $5 if you’re wearing a party hat).

WATCH: Winter and music come together at the Big Fun Festival

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
birthday show
Ceilings
Elder abuse
Golden God
Hot Sewage
Little Cowboy Records
Nice Cops
Possessed Records
Sean Kaye
Windsor hotel
Winnipeg music
Witchtrip

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.