Nanaimo RCMP seeking suspect in pair of brazen alleged groping incidents

The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating a pair of alleged groping incidents that may be connected.

According to police, the two incidents happened Monday, May 27 around 11:30 a.m. and about 10 minutes apart. Neither victim was hurt, and both women were able to provide a description of the suspect to police.

Mounties said the first incident allegedly happened at the intersection of Bowen Road and Dufferin Crescent.

The 21-year-old victim was crossing the street in a crosswalk when the suspect allegedly walked up, grabbed her buttocks, then fled northbound on Bowen Road, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a man approached a 32-year-old mother who was pushing her baby in a stroller near the Husky Station at Meredith Road and Bowen Road, police said.

The man grabbed the woman’s buttocks, then ran away northbound on Bowen Road, police said.

“The descriptions are similar enough to lead investigators to believe both incidents were carried out by the same individual,” said Const. Gary O’Brien in a media release.

The first victim described the man as Indigenous or Hispanic, about five-foot-six, with short hair and brown eyes. He was described as wearing brown pants, a light-coloured shirt and a black backpack with a diamond on it.

The second victim described an Indigenous or Hispanic man with short black hair. He was described as wearing a white t-shirt, tan khaki pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

