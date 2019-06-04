Pro-Trump activist pops ‘Baby Trump’ blimp at London protest

One of the balloons depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as a baby was allegedly stabbed by a Trump supporter after a day of protests in London, U.K. on Tuesday.

The protests included the iconic blimp, which made its first appearance during Trump’s first state visit to the country in July 2018, along with smaller versions.

In a video obtained by the Sun, a U.K. tabloid, a woman walks up to one of the balloons and pops it allegedly using a knife.

The woman was identified as Amy Dalla Mura by local media outlets. She can be heard calling the balloon a “disgrace.”

“It’s a national disgrace, the president of the United States is the best president ever,” she said.

The video also shows blood on her hands as she walks away from the balloon.

“I’m bleeding quite badly, though,” she said.

The video also shows police apprehending her and asking her to submit to a search. She then alleges they assault her.

Trump and his wife Melania arrived on Monday for a three-day state visit that included a banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

On Tuesday, Trump downplayed the protests, calling them “very small.”

Pictures show thousands of people on the streets of London’s Parliament Square with signs and costumes. But the protesters have been largely kept away from Trump, with roads closed around Buckingham Palace and Downing Street.

Throughout the protest, Trump had pockets of support. A few men wearing red caps with “Make America Great Again” walked among the crowd. Trump supporters said the protests were an insult to the leader of the United Kingdom’s most powerful ally.

