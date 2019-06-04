World
June 4, 2019 10:52 am

Trump says U.K. protests were ‘small’ and ‘fake news,’ but pictures tell a different story

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH: London's anti-Trump protests 'fake news': Trump

A A

U.S. President Donald Trump severely downplayed the size of the crowds protesting his state visit to the U.K., calling them “small” despite pictures showing thousands of demonstrators.

The protesters lined the streets in London’s government district as Trump met with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday just blocks away.

READ MORE: Donald Trump calls for Theresa May to ‘stick around’ for trade talks despite her resignation

Pictures show large crowds and large props, including the return of a blimp that depicts Trump as an infant, outside Parliament Square, nearby the meeting between the two leaders.

A “Baby Trump” balloon flies over a demonstrator as she takes part in an anti-Trump protest in London, Britain, June 4, 2019.

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

New props included a robotic Trump sitting on a toilet, and signs ranging from women’s rights to environmental rights.

The chants, “Say it loud, say it clear, Donald Trump’s not welcome here,” rang out in the square.

People march down Whitehall during an anti-Trump protest against U.S. President Donald J. Trump State visit to the UK at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 04 June 2019.

EPA/ANDY RAIN

But Trump downplayed the demonstrations, calling it “fake news.”

Trump said “there were thousands of people on the streets cheering” as he travelled with the Royal family on Monday.

He also said he didn’t see the protests until Tuesday morning, and that when he did see it, it was “a very small group.”

“I heard that there were protests. I said where are the protests? I don’t see any protests, I did see a small protest today when I came, very small, so a lot of it is fake news,” he said during a press conference with May.

WATCH: These are the protests in London that Donald Trump called ‘fake news’

Leaders of Britain’s main opposition party joined demonstrators at the rally, just up the street from May’s Downing Street office.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn declined an invitation to the banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.

Trump criticized Corbyn, saying he doesn’t like people who criticize others instead of “doing the right thing.”

 

A sign is seen during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019.

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

He also said Corbyn asked to meet with Trump.

“I don’t know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that.”

Demonstrators take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019.

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

While thousands of people came out to protest, the turnout is lower than those that turned out during Trump’s visit the year before.

Among Britons, Trump is one of the least-liked foreign leaders, with just 21 per cent of people surveyed by YouGov having a “positive opinion” of him. Among women, that figure fell to 14 per cent.

READ MORE: Donald Trump visits the Royal Family: What you need to know about his 3-day visit

But there were also small pockets of support. A few men wearing red caps with “Make America Great Again” walked among the crowd.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather opposite the Houses of Parliament, during his state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019.

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

With files from the Associated Press and Reuters

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump crowd size
Donald Trump fake news
donald trump protests
Donald Trump State Visit
Theresa May
Theresa May donald Trump
UK state visit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.