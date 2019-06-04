Operation Red Nose searching for non-profit to host service in Regina

Operation Red Nose is searching for a new host to take over in Regina.

Preparing for its 36th safe ride campaign, Operation Red Nose is accepting applications from non-profit organizations involved with youth or amateur sport.

This comes after Regina Queen City Kin Clubs stepped away from the role after hosting the campaign for the past six years.

“They’re the ones who brought it to Regina and the ones who laid the groundwork,” said Marie-Chantal Fortin, Operation Red Nose national development co-ordinator.

“From time to time an organization steps down and leaves the door for a new organization to step in and continue the work. That’s exactly where we are at in Regina.”

Hosting the program will allow the organization to offer financial support to a preferred local cause.

“One hundred per cent of our campaign proceeds always stays in the community where the money is raised and always helps to support local youth programs,” Fortin said.

Fortin said Operation Red Nose is an experience that offers a wealth of stories and memorable encounters while ensuring the safety of fellow residents.

She said it’s also a great networking tool.

“Operation Red Nose enables them to connect with other organizations in the community and work with people they wouldn’t necessarily work with,” Fortin said.

“For example, our local host organizations across Canada work the media, they work with the police, and they work with volunteers that come from all walks of life. It just brings a lot of different types of people and organizations together.”

Since its inception in 1984, Operation Red Nose has provided more than 1,200 safe rides home in Saskatchewan.

To receive an application form email canada@operationrednose.com or call 1-800-463-7222, ext. 115.

The application deadline is June 30.