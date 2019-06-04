Boaters in City of Kawartha Lakes face cannabis, liquor charges: OPP

Two boaters face charges following a marine patrol by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on the weekend.

Officers patrolling Cameron Lake (about 30 kilometres north of Lindsay) approached a vessel for a safety check.

To all the people fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing or just visiting the cottage this #victoriadayweekend #StaySafe. Wear your life jacket, catch fish, have fun and stay warm. The #OrilliaOPP are on the water and it's cold! You may want to pack a toque, eh! #watersafety ^mh pic.twitter.com/vzkrvLAtgJ — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) May 18, 2019

However, OPP say the vessel stop led to both the operator and a passenger being charged.

READ MORE: Boater charged with impaired driving on Trent River: Peterborough County OPP

Benjamin Scriver, 29, was charged with having care or control of a boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to the Cannabis Control Act.

Andrew Mosher, 30, was charged with having liquor in open container, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act.

No other details were provided on the stop.

WATCH: OPP conducts safety campaign for boaters