Crime
June 4, 2019 2:55 pm

Boaters in City of Kawartha Lakes face cannabis, liquor charges: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Kawartha Lakes OPP laid two charges during patrols of Cameron Lake on the weekend.

Global Peterborough file
Two boaters face charges following a marine patrol by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on the weekend.

Officers patrolling Cameron Lake (about 30 kilometres north of Lindsay) approached a vessel for a safety check.

However, OPP say the vessel stop led to both the operator and a passenger being charged.

Benjamin Scriver, 29, was charged with having care or control of a boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to the Cannabis Control Act.

Andrew Mosher, 30, was charged with having liquor in open container, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act.

No other details were provided on the stop.

