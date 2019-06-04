Boaters in City of Kawartha Lakes face cannabis, liquor charges: OPP

Two boaters face charges following a marine patrol by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on the weekend.
Officers patrolling Cameron Lake (about 30 kilometres north of Lindsay) approached a vessel for a safety check.
However, OPP say the vessel stop led to both the operator and a passenger being charged.
READ MORE: Boater charged with impaired driving on Trent River: Peterborough County OPP
Benjamin Scriver, 29, was charged with having care or control of a boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to the Cannabis Control Act.
Andrew Mosher, 30, was charged with having liquor in open container, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act.
No other details were provided on the stop.
WATCH: OPP conducts safety campaign for boaters
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.