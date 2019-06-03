Boater charged with impaired driving on Trent River: Peterborough County OPP

A Trent Hills man faces impaired driving charges — one of 18 laid during weekend patrols by Peterborough County OPP’s marine unit.

Peterborough County OPP’s marine unit stopped a personal watercraft on the Trent River, southeast of Peterborough, on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Police allege the operator of the watercraft was under the influence of alcohol.

Daniel Savery, 28, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired over 80 plus, operating a vessel without a lifejacket, and operating a boat with liquor not in a closed compartment.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 27.

The charges were among 18 laid during weekend marine patrols throughout Peterborough County, OPP said.

OPP say they will be patrolling on the water daily this summer and are reminding all vessel operators to ensure they have lifejackets for every occupant.

