Prince Albert Raiders sign Curtis Hunt and Marc Habscheid to contract extensions

Fresh off their most successful season in years, the Prince Albert Raiders have re-signed their general manager and head coach to contract extensions.

The Western Hockey League (WHL) champions said Monday general manager Curtis Hunt and head coach Marc Habscheid signed multi-year extensions.

Hunt joined the club prior to the 2015-16 and has managed the team to WHL playoff appearances in three of his four years as general manager.

He was named the 2018-19 WHL executive of the year.

Habscheid was hired as head coach during the 2014-15 season, posting a 168-135-25-11 record over five years.

During the 2018-19 season, Habscheid became the eighth coach in WHL history to record 500 wins and was named the WHL’s coach of the year.

Habscheid led the team to a 54-10-2-2 record and was instrumental in guiding the Raiders to winning the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions for the first time since 1985.

Financial terms were not released by the team.

