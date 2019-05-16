Sports
Niall Crocker signs WHL standard players agreement with Prince Albert Raiders

The Prince Albert Raiders announced the signing of forward Niall Crocker to a WHL standard players agreement on Thursday.

The Prince Albert Raiders have inked a first-round draft pick.

Forward Niall Crocker, 14, was selected 22nd overall to the Raiders at the 2019 Western Hockey League (WHL) bantam draft in May.

He was signed to a WHL standard players agreement on Thursday.

“I was very excited. Prince Albert was one of the teams that I was really wanting to go to. Heard all the fans love it there. [I’m] just really excited,” Crocker said in a press release.

“I can’t wait to be playing my first game in Prince Albert … I can’t wait to be part of the organization.”

This past season, the Delta, B.C., native recorded 18 goals and 45 points in 30 games with Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep.

“He has a great combination of skill, IQ, and grit,” Raiders director of player personnel Curt Brownlee explained in a statement made at the draft.

“The other part we like about him is his character and his ability to lead.”

The newly crowned WHL championship team begins the 2019 Memorial Cup tournament on Friday.

