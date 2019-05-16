Niall Crocker signs WHL standard players agreement with Prince Albert Raiders

The Prince Albert Raiders have inked a first-round draft pick.

Forward Niall Crocker, 14, was selected 22nd overall to the Raiders at the 2019 Western Hockey League (WHL) bantam draft in May.

READ MORE: Dante Hannoun OT hero for Prince Albert Raiders

He was signed to a WHL standard players agreement on Thursday.

“I was very excited. Prince Albert was one of the teams that I was really wanting to go to. Heard all the fans love it there. [I’m] just really excited,” Crocker said in a press release.

“I can’t wait to be playing my first game in Prince Albert … I can’t wait to be part of the organization.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades centre Kirby Dach ranked 3rd ahead of 2019 NHL Entry Draft

This past season, the Delta, B.C., native recorded 18 goals and 45 points in 30 games with Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep.

“He has a great combination of skill, IQ, and grit,” Raiders director of player personnel Curt Brownlee explained in a statement made at the draft.

“The other part we like about him is his character and his ability to lead.”

WATCH BELOW: Prince Albert Raiders’ WHL title big boost to community spirit in city (May 2019)

The newly crowned WHL championship team begins the 2019 Memorial Cup tournament on Friday.