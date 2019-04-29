Tisdale Trojans claim bronze at Telus Cup

The Tisdale Trojans beat the Calgary Buffaloes 3-2 on April 28 to win bronze at the 2019 Telus Cup at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Jayden Wiens opened the scoring with one past Calgary goaltender Jonah Chambers.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders off to WHL final with win over Edmonton Oil Kings

Dylan James tied it for the Buffaloes on the power play, but Trojan Davis Chorney restored the lead for the West Region champions before the end of the first period.

Wiens struck again with a power-play goal in the second period.

Calgary made it 3-2 when Carter King found the back of the net, however, were held scoreless in the final period.

Trojans goaltender Tanner Martin picked up the win with 34 stops while Chambers recorded 24 saves in the loss.

READ MORE: Late goal sends Battlefords North Stars past Portage Terriers in series opener at ANAVET Cup

This was the second medal appearance for Tisdale at Canada’s national midget championship. The Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League team won gold at the tournament in 2002.

A 2-1 double-overtime victory over the Cantonniers de Magog secured the 2019 Telus Cup for the Toronto Young Nationals.