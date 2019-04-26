Humboldt Broncos crash survivor commits to University of Alaska Anchorage

One of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash intends to continue playing hockey while pursuing his post-secondary education.

The team announced on April 25 that graduating player Brayden Camrud, 20, has committed to the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) Sea Wolves in Division 1 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Camrud was one of the 13 people injured in the collision between the 2017-18 Broncos team bus and a semi-trailer on April 6, 2018. The crash claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on the way to a playoff game.

We are proud to announce that Brayden Camrud has committed to the University of Alaska-Anchorage Sea Wolves NCAA Division 1 @UAASeawolves Proud of you, Brayden 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Viv481TusW — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) April 26, 2019

The only returning Broncos players were Camrud and Derek Patter, who were named assistant captains ahead of the rebuilt team’s first regular season game at Elgar Petersen Arena on Sept. 12, 2018.

Camrud, from Saskatoon, played the last three seasons with the Broncos. The centre recorded 48 goals and 125 points in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

