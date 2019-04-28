Prince Albert Raiders off to WHL final with win over Edmonton Oil Kings

The Prince Albert Raiders are moving on to the Western Hockey League (WHL) Final, after eliminating the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday afternoon.

Brayden Pachal calls the team over to accept the Eastern Conference Championship at centre ice!#WHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/CnBc20YpB8 — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) April 28, 2019

The Raiders beat the Oil Kings 4-2 for the 4-2 series win.

Raiders forward Aliaksei Protas led the way with his second straight hat trick. Noah Gregor also scored in the win.

Winger Trey Fix-Wolansky scored the Oil Kings’ two goals.

Raiders goalie Ian Scott stopped 32 of 34 shots, while Oil Kings Dylan Myskiw let in four goals on 24 shots.

The Raiders went 2-for-4 on the powerplay. The Oil Kings went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Raiders will play the Vancouver Giants in the final, which begins on Friday in Prince Albert.

