Prince Albert Raiders off to WHL final with win over Edmonton Oil Kings
The Prince Albert Raiders are moving on to the Western Hockey League (WHL) Final, after eliminating the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday afternoon.
The Raiders beat the Oil Kings 4-2 for the 4-2 series win.
Raiders forward Aliaksei Protas led the way with his second straight hat trick. Noah Gregor also scored in the win.
READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders putting OT loss against Edmonton Oil Kings behind them
Winger Trey Fix-Wolansky scored the Oil Kings’ two goals.
Raiders goalie Ian Scott stopped 32 of 34 shots, while Oil Kings Dylan Myskiw let in four goals on 24 shots.
READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders eliminate Saskatoon Blades from WHL playoffs
The Raiders went 2-for-4 on the powerplay. The Oil Kings went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.
The Raiders will play the Vancouver Giants in the final, which begins on Friday in Prince Albert.
WATCH: Edmonton police chief a Memorial Cup winner with Prince Albert Raiders
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.