Legendary rockers Chicago make stop in Hamilton during summer tour

Veteran rockers Chicago will be blowing through Hamilton later this month during a stop along their summer tour across North America.

For a group that has been on the scene for 52 years, the numbers are simply staggering.

Chicago has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, over 40 million in the U.S., and they boast 23 gold, 18 platinum, and eight multi-platinum albums.

READ MORE: Musical legends to perform at Hamilton fundraiser for mental health, addiction support

In 2016, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With all those accomplishments under their belts, one could be forgiven for thinking the members of Chicago might be ready to call it a day.

Band member Neil Donnell says that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Donnell, who lives in Toronto, joined the band in February 2018 as the new lead tenor voice.

He told Global News radio there’s still a lot more to accomplish.

“One of the principals, being Robert (Lamm), Jimmy (Pankow) and Lee (Loughnane) said in an interview recently, they have no plans to retire. As long as everybody’s enjoying themselves, are healthy and feeling good, then it’s going to continue.”

Donnell adds, a new album is in the works, and it’s being recorded in a unique way.

READ MORE: Florida Georgia Line and The Glorious Sons to play during RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton

“It requires a bit of effort to be moved around, this mobile recording console, we’ve been carrying around with us. It sort of goes between the back of one of the tour buses, and when we have time, it gets set up in one of the hotel rooms.”

Chicago performs Saturday, June 15, at First Ontario Centre in Hamilton.