Wildfire east of Penticton being ‘held’

An 11.2 hectare wildfire 30 kilometres southeast of Penticton, 8.5 km southwest of Beaverdell, is being held, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Tuzo Creek wildfire is believed to be lightning-caused and is not threatening any structures or communities.

It was detected on Saturday and was actioned from the air and on the ground through the weekend, it said.

There are 35 resources on site that continue to work on containing and dousing the entire blaze.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the Tuzo Creek wildfire is not likely to spread any further due to sufficient suppression action.