Penticton wildfire kindles reminder of having emergency kits in case of disaster

A fire that suddenly roared to life in the South Okanagan on Friday has B.C. Wildfire issuing a reminder to be prepared at all times.

The Carmi Mountain fire near Penticton grew to approximately 2.5 hectares in size before it was deemed held, as air tankers and firefighters quickly scrambled to battle the blaze.

On Saturday, B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Taylor MacDonald said 10 BCWS firefighters were on scene Friday, with four staying overnight to monitor the scene. Another nine were deployed on Saturday to further monitor it, with BCWS suspecting the fire to be human caused.

Officials say the fire near #Penticton’s Carmi Avenue and #Saliken Drive is contained and about 80 per cent mopped up. Three initial attack crews are back today. It’s suspected to be human-caused. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/nURwWvbx5K — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 1, 2019

“No further growth is expected,” said MacDonald, adding the blaze is projected to still burn within its perimeter.

BCWS said no structures were threatened by the fire, though RCMP did issue an alert to 11 homes on nearby Saliken Road. The alert was rescinded Friday evening, but it served as a warning to be ready to evacuate your house on little to short notice.

“It is early in the fire season, but never too early to be prepared with your evacuation kits and whatnot,” said MacDonald.

One year ago, the provincial government released a personal preparedness survey. The Ipsos poll found that only three in 10 British Columbians have a ‘grab-and-go’ kit for an emergency, such as an earthquake or wildfire.

The poll surveyed 1,206 adult British Columbians, including 252 in the Southern Interior. Of those 252, wildfire was the top concern at 73 per cent, followed by severe weather and extended power outage at 58 per cent each. Disease outbreak was third at 40 per cent.

The poll also said that fewer than half Southern Interior (45 per cent) and Northern residents (39 per cent) have wildfire insurance.

I’ve gotta say when you get support from Water-tankers with bird dog in the air it’s a huge relief. They can box in a fire and lay retardant so accurately! Truly #wildfireairangles. Thanks #ConAir penticton air base, #muchrespect pic.twitter.com/PNuDfGfqXQ — Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) June 1, 2019

Regarding having an emergency response plan, only 14 per cent in the Southern Interior had a complete plan, with 38 per cent having a partial plan and 45 per cent not having a plan at all.

Personal laziness (27 per cent), lack of knowledge about what to include (26 per cent) and lack of time (22 per cent) were listed as the top three barriers in not creating an emergency response plan.

PreparedBC, meanwhile, has offered the following tips on creating an emergency kit.

What supplies does my emergency kit need?

Put your supplies in one or two containers, such as plastic bins or duffel bags. Store them in an area of your home that’s easy to get to, such as a hall closet, spare room or garage.

Non-perishable food: three-day to one-week supply, with a manual can opener

Water: four litres per person, per day for drinking and sanitation

Phone charger, battery bank or inverter

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Battery-powered or hand-crank flashlight

Extra batteries

First-aid kit and medications

Personal toiletries and items, such as an extra pair of glasses or contact lenses

Copy of your emergency plan, copies of important documents, such as insurance papers

Cash in small bills

Garbage bags and moist towelettes for personal sanitation

Seasonal clothing, sturdy footwear and emergency blanket

Dust masks if you live in an area that’s prone to earthquakes

Whistle

Help/OK Sign (PDF): Display the appropriate side outward in your window during a disaster.

The Government of Canada also has a get prepared website.

In related news, when it comes to reporting fires, 911 isn’t the only number people can call.

There’s also 1-800-663-5555 which is a forest fire reporting line, or *5555 for cellphones.

The above two numbers will help prevent the 911 system from being overloaded, with MacDonald adding the calls are disseminated them to the correct fire centre.