Penticton wildfire sends smoke billowing skyward

Penticton firefighters and members of the B.C. Wildfire Service are working on dousing a blaze burning in the forest south of Carmi Ave.

Residents took to social media to alert each other about what they’re saying looks to be a fast moving blaze.

“There was just fork lightning. Maybe that’s what started it,” resident Samantha Lynn posted on Facebook.

There are reports of planes laying retardant in the area between the blaze and homes, which look to be close to the area that is burning.

“Bird dog circling and I can hear the bombers taking off,” Dawna Erland said.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Wildfire Service for more information.