A person is dead after a crash northwest of Brooks, Alta., on Monday.

A half-ton pickup truck heading south on Range Road 150 hit a Cadillac SUV travelling on Highway 1, RCMP said.

STARS was also on scene.

More to come…

EB Hwy1 at RR 150, near Brooks – Closed due to MVC. WB lanes remain open. Emerg. crews on scene. Police detour on site. Expect major delays. Use alt. route. (6:15pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) June 4, 2019