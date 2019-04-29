Woman, 33, killed in single-vehicle crash on central Alberta highway

RCMP are looking into what caused a single vehicle crash in east-central Alberta on Monday that left a 33-year-old woman from Paintearth, Alta., dead.

Police said officers were called to the scene at Highway 599 near Range Road 92 at about 9 a.m.

“An eastbound vehicle was driving around a curve[d] section of Highway 599 when it rolled into the ditch,” Coronation RCMP said in a news release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and emergency crews remained there for several hours.

The RCMP said their investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, however, they do not expect to provide further updates to the media.