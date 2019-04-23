Driver dies 3 days after fiery crash near St. Paul

A woman who was taken to hospital in critical condition Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision northeast of Edmonton has died.

At around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 29 about five kilometres east of St. Paul, Alta.

Police said one of the vehicles caught fire, trapping a woman inside. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, RCMP said.

A man who was a passenger in one of the vehicles died of his injuries, RCMP said Friday.

Two women, who were driving the vehicles, were taken to hospital in Edmonton. One woman was taken via STARS Air Ambulance and remained in critical condition Friday, police said. The other woman was in stable condition.

On Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said the woman who was taken by STARS to hospital in Edmonton died of her injuries on Sunday.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family of the deceased at this time,” RCMP said in a media release.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

St. Paul is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.