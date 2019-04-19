1 killed, 2 injured in fiery collision northeast of Edmonton

A man was killed and two women were injured in a fiery two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 29, about five kilometres east of St. Paul, Alta.

Police said one of the vehicles caught fire, trapping a woman inside. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, RCMP said.

A man who was a passenger in one of the vehicles died of his injuries, RCMP said Friday.

Both women who were driving the vehicles were taken to hospital in Edmonton. One woman was taken via STARS Air Ambulance and remained in critical condition Friday, police said. The other woman was in stable condition.

Traffic in the area was re-routed for more than two hours. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

St. Paul is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.