First-ever Bike to Work Day held in Lethbridge

The weather is warming up and that means more people will be using their bicycles to get around the city.

Environment Lethbridge held its first-ever Bike to Work Day on Monday, encouraging dozens to ditch their cars for a more environmentally friendly option.

“There [are] lots of great benefits that come from cycling to work,” said Kathleen Sheppard, the executive director of Environment Lethbridge.

“It’s healthy for you. It’s also healthy for the environment. It keeps a bit of air pollution out of the air. So really, it’s just promoting another form of transportation other than taking your car.”

Environment Lethbridge hopes to make it an annual event as part of its environment week.

Other events for this year’s environment week include a week-long no plastic challenge, a shoreline cleanup in the river valley and a waste management workshop.

City officials said they’re working hard to make the streets more bike friendly.

“We want [fewer] people to drive but more people to cycle, walk to work or take transit,” said Ahmed Ali, the city’s transportation engineering manager.

“It is in the overall interest of sustainability.”

The city is in the first phase of implementing its 30-year cycling master plan that was completed last year and is in the process of designing several on-street, commuter bike lanes at:

4 Avenue S. from Scenic Drive S. to Stafford Drive S.

6 Street S. from 3 Avenue S. to 7 Avenue S.

Stafford Drive from 5 Avenue N. to 7 Avenue S. (excluding Highway 3 and Canadian Pacific Railway bridge crossings)

2A Avenue N. from Stafford Drive N. to 13 Street N.

Highway 3/1 Avenue S. from Mayor Magrath Drive to 32 Street S.

Ali said the designs will be completed within the next few weeks and presented to council for approval later this year.

If approved, an on-street bicycle lane pilot project for 4 Avenue S. from Scenic Drive S. to Stafford Drive S. and 6 Street S. from 3 Avenue S. to 7 Avenue S. will be launched.