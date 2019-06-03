Construction season ramps up in Durham

With summer just a few weeks away, construction season is already in full swing throughout Durham Region.

While the work is much-needed, some businesses say they’re feeling the pinch.

Andrew Zupancic, who manages Jimmy Guacos in downtown Oshawa, says business has slowed by 30 to 35 per cent since construction started in front of the restaurant.

“We get a lot of foot traffic during the day but it’s definitely affecting business in our afternoons and weekends,” said Zupancic.

After 10 years in business, Zupancic says he now has to cut employee hours.

READ MORE: ‘Busiest ever’ billion-dollar 2019 construction season starts in Toronto

“One of the frustrating things is our customers come in and the first question we get is how has this affected your business and how long is this going to take because they’re disappointed and upset,” said Zupancic.

Across the region, there are around 50 road restrictions in place for construction, including Athol Street in Oshawa.

The region is working to minimize the delays and manage the impact of work zones.

“Managing detours, programming traffic signals, signs to advise people about alternate routes and just getting information out to motorists so they can make good decisions as they’re planning their trips,” said Steven Kemp, Region of Durham traffic engineering and operations manager.

The region says hundreds of millions of dollars are spent every year on infrastructure projects. However, most of it doesn’t have to do with replacing old infrastructure like in Toronto.

“Durham, as you can see, is experiencing a lot of growth and with growth comes infrastructure improvement in order to ensure we can carry pedestrians, truck and vehicle traffic,” said John Presta, Region of Durham works department acting commissioner.

READ MORE: Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue East earns title of worst road in Ontario, says CAA

Patsy Cullen, who lives near the construction project on Winchester Road in Brooklin, said she doesn’t mind walking along it but she won’t drive it.

“You can hear the noise early in the morning. It’s just so long in getting done,” said Cullen.

As for Zupancic, he’s just trying to be patient and hope they don’t go too far in the hole.

The project in downtown Oshawa is expected to be completed in August but additional work will be starting up in other locations around the region in the coming weeks.