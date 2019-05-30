Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue East earns title of worst road in Ontario, says CAA

Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto has been named the worst road in Ontario this year, according to an annual poll by auto services club CAA.

The road is undergoing construction for the expansion of the city’s transit system, also known as the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which has “significantly” impacted road conditions, said CAA.

Crumbling pavement, potholes, traffic congestion and poor road signage were the main concerns about the road cited by voters.

“While the condition of Eglinton Avenue is of concern to the public, many of the challenges for all road users will hopefully be resolved with the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown project,” said Raymond Chan, government relations specialist with CAA South Central Ontario, in a statement.

“The gridlock and congestion that many motorists are currently experiencing should ease as construction winds down, repairs to the road are made and as more people choose new transit options.”

The $5.3-billion project, which is slated to have up to 25 stations and stops, is expected to be completed by fall 2021 after delays.

This year is the first time Eglinton Avenue East made the provincial top 10 list, according to CAA, but Eglinton Avenue West was in the top 10 last year, suggesting “the entirety of this road appears to be of concern.”

The three other major roads in the city that were featured on the top 10 list were Dufferin Street at No. 3, Sheppard Avenue East at No. 8 and Bathurst Street in the 10th spot.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 worst roads in Ontario in 2019:

Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto Riverdale Drive, Washago Dufferin Street, Toronto County Road 49, Prince Edward Barton Street East, Hamilton Burlington Street East, Hamilton Avondale Road, Belleville Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto Carnegie Beach Road, Scugog Bathurst Street, Toronto

Toronto had the highest number of roads on the list, but CAA said 53 per cent, or 235 municipalities in the province, had roads nominated.

Drivers accounted for over three-quarters of the voters, while 12 per cent of the votes were cast by cyclists and another 12 per cent came from pedestrians.

Voting in the 16th annual online poll lasted for about a month from March 26, and the top 10 list was verified by the Ontario Road Builders’ Association.

CAA would not disclose how many people voted in the poll.