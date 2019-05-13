‘Busiest ever’ billion-dollar 2019 construction season starts in Toronto

Mayor John Tory kicked off what is expected to be Toronto’s busiest -ever construction season Monday morning with more than $1 billion in work planned for roads, bridges, expressways, sewers and watermains.
Tory said this is the largest investment into a construction season for the City of Toronto.
The city said there will be construction taking place across Toronto on more than 600 roads. City staff will be coordinating construction, as much as possible, to minimize the disruption to the public.
They also plan to accelerate projects and minimize traffic congestion by extending work hours for key projects. The city said 63 projects will operate on extended, overnight or 24-7 work hours.
Here is the breakdown for the 2019 construction projects and their prices tags:
Approximately $590 million will be spent on rehabilitating and improving transportation infrastructure including:
Approximately $480 million will be invested in water infrastructure including:
Some of the major projects planned for this year include:
The City of Toronto said the work will result in about 140 kilometres of road paving and 200 kilometres of sewer and watermain improvements.
The public is being advised to plan their travel in advance, consider alternate routes and obey work zone signs.
“Toronto’s infrastructure is used every day by millions of residents, businesses and visitors. These large investments made by the city guarantee that we keep adapting to the growth Toronto is experiencing and we keep improving our transportation and water infrastructure, ” Tory at a press conference Monday.
