RCMP investigating after bird bangers spark fire near Oliver church

Police are investigating after several bird bangers were set off in Oliver on Friday night, sparking a fire near a church.

Residents reported several loud bangs, smoke and fire at Oliver United Church shortly after 11 p.m.

Police found several bird bangers at the scene, which they believe to be the source of the noise.

RCMP said nearby bushes caught fire because the suspects had tampered with the bird bangers.

The church didn’t suffer any damage, according to a news release.

Police said there have been several complaints of high-school-aged youth and transients acting suspiciously in the area recently.

RCMP are still investigating.