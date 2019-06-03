Canada
June 3, 2019 2:01 pm

RCMP say missing Chilliwack man could be in Salmon Arm

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

RCMP said 55-year-old Kevin Tripp was last heard from on May 19.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Chilliwack man they believe could be in Salmon Arm.

A friend last heard from 55-year-old Kevin Alexander Tripp on May 19, according to police.

He’s described as approximately six feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a prosthetic lower left leg and is driving a red-coloured 1997 Ford Explorer. The licence plate is BT8 32C.

RCMP believe Tripp may be travelling with his dog Nine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

